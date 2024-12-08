Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.