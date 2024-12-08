Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.48 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PFG opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -324.44%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

