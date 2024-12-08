Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

