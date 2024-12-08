Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $175,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,615,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

