Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

