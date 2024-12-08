Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $2.47 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $23,825,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

