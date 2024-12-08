Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 729,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.24% of Blueprint Medicines worth $366,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,580.70. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,598.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $768,057. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

