Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of RTX worth $323,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.