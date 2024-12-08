Wellington Management Group LLP Has $266 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $266,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $24,195,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $25,998,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.