Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 39,157 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,157 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $387,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,755,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. This represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock worth $6,856,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 1.0 %

RS opened at $304.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

