Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 20,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.