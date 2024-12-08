Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Westlake by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Westlake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 295.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays upgraded Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

