World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $23.39 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cencora by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,623,000 after purchasing an additional 370,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $243.41 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.83 and a 1 year high of $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.