World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 135,583 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1,212.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,583 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $130.39 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $3,395,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

