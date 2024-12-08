Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 57,726 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.