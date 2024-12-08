Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

