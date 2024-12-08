Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $4.96 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,782,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RTX by 18.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 150,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $117.99 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

