Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $310,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 73.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

FAST opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $1,033,669.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $388,264.24. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,438. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

