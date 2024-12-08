Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $171.73 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

