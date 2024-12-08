Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

