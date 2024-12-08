XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 445,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $19,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 170,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 67,610 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.