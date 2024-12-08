XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 253,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after buying an additional 2,191,330 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,066.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,960,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,792,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 1,588,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

