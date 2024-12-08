XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,990,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1,176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 814,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2,302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 578,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 213.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 141,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 762.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

