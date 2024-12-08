XTX Topco Ltd Takes $2.02 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.89 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.