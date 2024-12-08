XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&G Plc grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 157,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

