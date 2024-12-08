Zacks Investment Management Acquires 27,452 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Portland General Electric worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

