Zacks Investment Management Acquires 90,494 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 413,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 133,972 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,311,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,563,000 after purchasing an additional 422,969 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 159.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 304,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

