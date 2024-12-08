Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa America upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,320 shares of company stock valued at $246,810,683. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $401.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.