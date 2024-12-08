Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $294.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

