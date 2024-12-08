Zacks Investment Management Has $7.17 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.75 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

