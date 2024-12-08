Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $13,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

