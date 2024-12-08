Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $5,277,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

