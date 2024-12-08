ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.49. 342,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 865,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

ZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,836,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

