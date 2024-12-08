Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 549.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

