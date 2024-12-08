Zimmer Partners LP Invests $1.95 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 306,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. UBS Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $768,057. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

