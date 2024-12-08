ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. 98,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 145,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

