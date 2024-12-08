Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 176.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,282.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,809,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2,038.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 161,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 154,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.