Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of EQT worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

