Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,930 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $77.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

