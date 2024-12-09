12,955 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 74.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

Terex stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

