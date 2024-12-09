19,951 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

IAU stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

