249 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWS opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

