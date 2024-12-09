75,308 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 88.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

