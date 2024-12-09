8,552 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HRI opened at $230.14 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.98 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

