9,463 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,349,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $98.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

