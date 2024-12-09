Abel Hall LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

