Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $140.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

