American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

AEP opened at $95.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

