Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,291 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asana by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Asana by 88.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Asana Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.