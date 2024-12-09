Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,291 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asana by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Asana by 88.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

