AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

